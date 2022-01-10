HCMC to spend VND901 billion to present Tet gifts to policy beneficiaries

A leader of Binh Chanh District presents gifts to children orphaned by Covid-19.

According to the decision signed by Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, the city’s authorities will present Tet gifts worth VND3.1 million of each to 415 Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, intellectuals, severely wounded soldiers and warveteran whose health status was affected by Agent Orange exposure in service time.

Presents valued at VND1.7million each will be given to 1,132 wounded soldiers, Heroes of the People's Armed Forces, Heroes of Labor, and families having two martyrs and over.

More than 307,300 individuals credited with meritorious service to the country, war veterans, retired officials of State agencies, the work-injured will get Tet gifts worth VND1.3 million each.

Over 144,100 employees working in the administrative units at city and district levels, Party organizations will be handed over presents valued at VND1.5 million each.

The program will also give 24 presents worth VND2.2 million of each to disadvantaged orphaned children in 22 districts and Thu Duc City; and Tet gifts valued from VND500,000 to VND1.25 million to 45,000 poor households; 155,000 old people aged over 80, the invalid; 32 disadvantaged households protecting forests in Can Gio; 66 individuals, 46 organizations and 11 martyrs’ relatives that have outstanding contribution in national security.

252 families of frontline workers that have lost their lives in the fight against Covid-19 will receive Tet gifts worth VND3 million each.

823 people who are working on the frontline of the pandemic and have family members died from Covid-19 will get Tet gifts worth VND2 million per person.

Delegations of the city’s leaders have also paid visits to 310 medical facilities with 2,222 employees and 392 mobile healthcare stations with 1,437 workers. A medical unit will receive VND1 million while its members also take VND1 million of each person.

In addition, the city plans to hand over Tet gifts to five private healthcare facilities, 82 public medical units, 30 field hospitals, 2,000 communes and wards, 10 businesses and two religious organizations that have outstanding contributions to the prevention and control of pandemic in the city.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh