HCMC to offer Tet gifts to frontline forces, people in fight against Covid-19

HCMC plans to offer Tet gifts to pay tribute to frontline forces, people in fight against Covid-19.
Under the proposal, 252 families of frontline workers that Have Lost Their Lives in the fight against Covid-19 is will receive Tet gifts worth VND3 million of each. 823 people who are working on the frontline of the pandemic and have family members died from Covid-19 will get Tet gifts worth VND2 million per person.
Delegations of the city’s leaders have also paid visits to 310 medical facilities with 2,222 employees and 392 mobile healthcare stations with 1,437 workers. A medical unit will receive VND1 million while its members also take VND1 million of each person.
In addition, the city plans to hand over Tet gifts to five private healthcare facilities, 82 public medical units, 30 field hospitals , 2,000 communes and wards, 10 businesses and two religious organizations that have outstanding contribution to the prevention and control of pandemic in the city