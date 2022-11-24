HCMC to spend VND140 billion to help laborers celebrate Tet

Trade union members and low-income laborers receive Tet gifts in District 1 in 2021 (Illustrative photo)



Accordingly, the federation plans to offer bus, train and plane tickets to 30,000 low-income laborers and trade union members, and organize the third “Spring Coach” program to help 500 workers’ households to return to their homeland to celebrate Tet with their families.

There will be “Tet for gatherings and tribute” program caring for 10,000 families of employees in difficult circumstances, who have not planned to return to their hometown for many consecutive years; and the second “Workers enjoy Tet in the city” program taking care of 5,000 workers’ households.

In addition, the trade unions at all levels will organize online and in-person subsidized goods fairs to serve workers, and visit and present Tet gifts to disadvantaged trade union members and workers who have no conditions to return to their hometown on Tet holidays.

Standing deputy chairman of the HCMC Labor Federation Tran Doan Trung said that the federation will focus on caring for unemployed persons of enterprises that stopped operating or went bankrupt, pregnant workers, laborers with a work-related accident, workers who bringing up a child under 5 years of age, employees with an incurable disease.

By Hong Hai , Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh