HCMC to spend US$836 mln for urban embellishment

At the current time, the city is focusing on implementing dual targets of solving drainage problems, environment improvement and relocating houses along canals in combination with urban embellishment.Accordingly, the relocation of 3,220 houses is expected to cost around VND12,530 billion (US$552 million), including three projects of dredging, environmental improvement, construction of Xuyen Tam canal infrastructure through districts of Binh Thanh and Go Vap with a total expected investment of VND9,350 billion (US$412 million).
The Hy Vong canal improvement project in Tan Binh District will solve the drainage problem and reduce flooding in areas nearby the Tan Son Nhat International Airport with a total cost of around VND1,980 billion (US$87 million).
To implement the Van Thanh canal dredging and improvement project, Binh Thanh District will have to relocate 834 houses with a total investment of VND1,200 billion (US$53 million).