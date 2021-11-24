HCMC to spend US$836 mln for urban embellishment





Accordingly, the relocation of 3,220 houses is expected to cost around VND12,530 billion (US$552 million), including three projects of dredging, environmental improvement, construction of Xuyen Tam canal infrastructure through districts of Binh Thanh and Go Vap with a total expected investment of VND9,350 billion (US$412 million).The Hy Vong canal improvement project in Tan Binh District will solve the drainage problem and reduce flooding in areas nearby the Tan Son Nhat International Airport with a total cost of around VND1,980 billion (US$87 million).To implement the Van Thanh canal dredging and improvement project, Binh Thanh District will have to relocate 834 houses with a total investment of VND1,200 billion (US$53 million).

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Huyen Huong