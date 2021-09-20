  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to launch Covid-19 relief package worth US$323 million

SGGP
Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Mr. Le Minh Tan this morning said that HCMC will launch the third urgent financial package with the total funds over VND7,347 billion (US$323 million) to support more than 7.3 million needy people affected by Covid-19 in the city from September 22 to October 4.
Each of these people is expected to receive VND1 million (US$44).
According to reports by the People’s Committees of districts and Thu Duc City, there are over two million households including more than 7.3 million people under difficult circumstances.

Of these, over 53,500 poor and near-poor households with around 210,300 people; people being eligible for receiving monthly social assistance benefits in the localities; employees along with their needy dependents; unemployed workers; residents who are performing social distancing and facing difficulties are in need of prompt financial support.

HCMC to launch Covid-19 relief package worth US$323 million from September 22 ảnh 1 (Illustrative photo:SGGP)

The localities are responsible for reviewing, making lists and approving the eligible cases for receiving the city's social welfare policies without distinction between permanent and temporary residence.
The third financial support package will not be dedicated to people receiving pension and those getting allowance due to lost work capacity; people participating in social insurance and people receiving salary in August 2021.

By Duong Loan- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Related news

Other news

See more