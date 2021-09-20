Each of these people is expected to receive VND1 million (US$44).

According to reports by the People’s Committees of districts and Thu Duc City, there are over two million households including more than 7.3 million people under difficult circumstances.



Of these, over 53,500 poor and near-poor households with around 210,300 people; people being eligible for receiving monthly social assistance benefits in the localities; employees along with their needy dependents; unemployed workers; residents who are performing social distancing and facing difficulties are in need of prompt financial support.





(Illustrative photo:SGGP)







The localities are responsible for reviewing, making lists and approving the eligible cases for receiving the city's social welfare policies without distinction between permanent and temporary residence.

The third financial support package will not be dedicated to people receiving pension and those getting allowance due to lost work capacity; people participating in social insurance and people receiving salary in August 2021.

By Duong Loan- Translated by Huyen Huong