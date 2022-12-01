HCMC to kick off cultural, art activities to celebrate New Year 2023

HCMC will kick off cultural, art activities to celebrate New Year 2023.



Ho Chi Minh City will host a series of activities , including a street art lighting decoration in the city center, a vibrant countdown program to celebrate New Year's Eve, art fireworks show in the 2023 Lunar New Year, art performances in Thu Duc City, districts, cultural houses, universities, export processing zones, industrial parks along with many sports activities such as the tenth Ho Chi Minh City Marathon (HCMC Marathon 2023, Ho Chi Minh City Martial Arts Festival, a cycling race and so on.





The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports said that this year's flower and light streets have the theme “Happy Spring – Prosperous Spring”.From December 2 to December 4, the “Ho Chi Minh City-Our Common Home” festival 2022 is set to take place at Nguyen Hue Street in District 1. The festival will introduce to international tourists the typical cultural features of Vietnam in general, and Ho Chi Minh City in particular, create conditions for other countries to promote national cultural values to the city people, and create a playground for the foreigner living and working in the city.Especially, in the framework of the festival, the first Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue Program 2022, the Lai Chau Culture - Tourism Week in Ho Chi Minh City in 2022 and the first Ho Chi Minh City Trumpet Festival will open.

By Tieu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong