HCMC to host virtual New Year's Eve party to celebrate start of 2022

The event called Virtual Countdown Lights 2022 is combination of music, arts and technology bringing an amazing live music show featuring top-notch singers, including musician Thanh Bui, Dong Nhi,



Vu Cat Tuong, Van Mai Huong, My Anh, Phung Khanh Linh, Wren Evans, Thinh Suy; rappers Wowy, MCK, Low G, Orijinn, RZ Mas; and the music bands of Uni5, Ngọt, The Flob; DJ Looze and Monotape, MC Dustin Phuc Nguyen and Kaylee.

The music party will be broadcast live at 8.30 p.m. on Youtube channel and FB Fanpage of the Billboard Vietnam on December 31.

The Countdown Party has been the most popular annual countdown and music party which is equipped with world-class lighting, amazing sound systems and mind-blowing visual effects, attracting a huge number of audiences. It gives people a chance to say "Hello" to New Year together. A party atmosphere will take over the entire city on New Year’s Eve as throngs of cheering revelers take part in the countdown. When the clock ticks down to midnight, a music light will light up the city.





