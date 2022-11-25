HCMC, Thailand’ enterprises join exchange on investment, supermarket business

The HCMC's delegation learns about Vietnamese goods displaying at BigC Rama IV in Thailand.

Attending the trip was Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1 To Thi Bich Chau, leaders of the HCMC Farmers Association, the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, Saigon Trading Corporation (SATRA) and the HCMC Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op).



The delegation had a working session with the Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (BJC), one of Thailand's leading conglomerates and learned about the company’s investment and production activities, and distribution channels of wholesalers, retailers and grocery stores.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC Tran Kim Yen recognized BJC’s investment and production activities in Vietnam, especially in the retail sector with supermarkets, such as MM Mega Market, B’smart, contributing to the development of commercial infrastructure in HCMC.

She proposed the company will continue to invest and expand business activities in Vietnam in general and HCMC particular.

At the working session, the Department of Industry and Trade of HCMC informed the city’s policies calling for investment in trading infrastructure and logistics service.

By Chi Thuy – Translated by Kim Khanh