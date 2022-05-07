HCMC reviews one-year “Vietnamese people prioritize Vietnamese goods” campaign

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Ho Hai (R) visits a display booth at the meeting.

Attending the event was Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Ho Hai, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC, To Thi Bich Chau, and Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang and representatives of outstanding enterprises.



Promoting made-in-Vietnam goods

According to the municipal steering committee of the movement to call on Vietnamese people to prioritize made-in-Vietnam goods, HCMC was hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic caused the greatest losses in the city’s history, creating challenges in the movement to call on Vietnamese people to prioritize made-in-Vietnam goods. However, the implementation of the program created changes in the behaviors and awareness in using domestic products.

HCMC has made every effort to maintain a stable market, connect with provinces and cities nationwide to bring Vietnamese high-quality goods to consumers, carry out trade promotional activities to expand distribution and consumption channels and support consumption of agricultural products during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy General Director of the Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op) Le Truong Son said that the rate of Vietnamese products at the retail system of the company reached more than 90 percent. This figure has been maintained for over the past years.

The movement not only focuses on domestic goods but also service products, non-material goods, technological and intelligent products, trends in consumption, the launch of special mechanisms and policies for businesses and cooperatives, and measures for in-store marketing as consumers shopping patterns have changed since the pandemic, he noted.

On the other hand, businesses also proposed the enhancement of logistics and transport infrastructure investment and a close connection with local authorities to ensure supply chain continuity.

Diversifying measures and widening the scale of the movement

Outstanding businesses receive certificates of merit of HCMC for good achievements in the campaign.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, head of the HCMC steering committee of the movement to call on Vietnamese people to prioritize made-in-Vietnam goods said that the program has contributed to market and prices stabilization and bringing more Vietnamese items to consumers thanks to the great effort of the political system and businesses, the creativity and flexibility in the movement despite the impact of Covid-19.

The country continues to deal with the complicated situation of disease, climate change, natural disasters, drought, and saltwater intrusion. Therefore it requires great responsibilities for development, investment, pandemic containment, and social security activities, he added.

He asked the Party organizations, departments, and units at all levels to effectively implement directives on strengthening the Party’s leadership in the new normal state to raise acts and awareness of departments, units, enterprises, and people about the implementation of the movement.

Besides, they must also continue to effectively implement solution groups under the city’s action program of the campaign “Vietnamese people prioritize using Vietnamese goods”; focus on diversifying solution groups, widening the scale of trade promotional activities, carrying out the connection among businesses, businesses, and consumers, establishing strategic coordination among distributors, distributors and manufacturers, strengthening regional linkage to develop the distribution and supply chains of goods, proposing mechanisms and policies to meet development demands for online trading, create favorable conditions for forms of the digital trading platforms, he stressed.

In 2021, HCMC had 30,289 newly established businesses, presenting a year-on-year decrease of 23.5 percent, with total registered capital of VND517,694 billion (US$22.5 billion), down 53.5 percent compared to the same period last year. Some 80 enterprises participated in the "Vietnamese people give priority to using Vietnamese goods" campaign this year.





By Lac Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh