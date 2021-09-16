HCMC submits four proposals to Government

Vice chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Vo Van Hoan speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The pandemic has severely impacted all aspects of life, society and economy. According to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO), the GRDP (Gross Regional Domestic Product) growth rate of HCMC has firstly decreased by 2.8 percent compare to the previous period and not reached the set target, which is 6 percent for 2021, the City’s Vice Chairman said.



The city has drastically boosted the disbursement of investment capital that has been implemented promptly and operated simultaneously.

However, the country’s largest economic center with the highest population has been hit hard by this pandemic which continues to have complicated and unpredictable developments. The Covid-19 pandemic has caused direct impacts on the city’s economy.

HCMC has put forwards four petitions to the Government, including the establishment of a special mission team specialized in economic recovery after pandemic, giving an approval for the city to retain 23 percent of its budget revenues , strengthening the socialization in health and education investment with the pilot auction of public lands to raise funds for the fight against the pandemic, and giving capital-allocation priorities to three major projects including HCMC-Moc Bai expressway , the renovation of Xuyen Tam and Hy Vong canals.

HCMC has set up a steering committee for plans of prevention and control of the pandemic and economic recovery, aiming at building scenarios and solutions for activities of disease prevention and control, social security, economic recovery and enhancement of investment projects’ progress.

The city has gradually reopened social and business activities with the important principle of safe reopening, he stressed.

In the medium term, HCMC has checked five-year plans in the 2021-2025 period and built appropriate scenarios.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh