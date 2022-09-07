HCMC strives to support overseas Vietnamese in administrative procedures

Hundreds of overseas Vietnamese participate in the meeting.

At the meeting, overseas Vietnamese shared their opinions on procedures of applying for permanent residence for those who did not hold Vietnamese nationality, procedures for granting the certificate of Vietnamese origin, real estate and land use rights and so on.

Teams and individuals having outstanding achievements in works of overseas Vietnamese in the city are granted the certificate of merit.

On the occasion, the Overseas Vietnamese Committee of Ho Chi Minh City also granted the Municipal People’s Committee’s Certificate of Merit for teams and individuals who had outstanding achievements in the works of overseas Vietnamese in the city for many years in a row.

Besides, they also shared about policies to attract more overseas Vietnamese to come back to their homeland to develop the economy.Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman of the Overseas Vietnamese Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Vo Thanh Chat noted the ideas and proposals of overseas Vietnamese, saying that the committee will strive to collaborate with relevant units to find solutions on helping them to handle administrative procedures.Currently, over two million overseas Vietnamese had origin from or contact with Ho Chi Minh City. In the past time, HCMC has lured hundreds of experts, intellectuals and overseas Vietnamese living in different countries in the world to do business and cooperate on studying and working for a long time in the city.Of these, overseas Vietnamese have invested in around 3,000 enterprises in the city with a total capital of more than VND45,000 billion (US$1.9 billion), over 400 overseas Vietnamese intellectuals have been working for a long time in the city and nearly 200 intellectuals have been joined in study cooperation.

