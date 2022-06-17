HCMC strives to complete site clearance for Ring Belt No.3 project

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai



The city’s Chairman said that he was so glad when the resolution on investment in the Belt Road No. 3 project of HCMC was given the green light and also expressed his concerns over a large number of works to do in a short time, especially the process of site clearance and resettlement of nearly 4,000 displaced families affected by the project.

The Ring Belt No.3., which connects HCMC, Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An will be an important driving force in the development of the southern key economic region. It is expected to activate this area which is asked to play a leading role in the sustainable economic growth of the country.

He stressed that the city will focus on five main tasks of the project implementation.

Firstly, the municipal government will give advice on issuing resolutions of project implementation and continuously complete legal documents of the project to the National Assembly.

Secondly, the mission is to establish a steering committee, an office, and an advisory council with the participation of managers and experts who will help the city to carry out the project, operation mechanism and manage sub-projects.



Thirdly, the city must implement procedures for capital budgeting to ensure timely disbursement progress.

The fourth point is site clearance and resettlement of households affected by the project. The site clearance work will be separated from the main project to play a role of a sub-project. The municipal administration plans to organize a conference on compensation, assistance and resettlement policies with the participation of localities and will strive to finish the site clearance work by 2023.

Finally, the city must carefully prepare conditions, and select consultants to assess and approve pre-feasibility study reports.

He noted that the Ring Belt No.3 will pass through HCMC, Dong Nai, Binh Duong and Long An. It needs smooth cooperation between the city and neighboring localities in implementing the project, issuing policies, collecting opinions from specialists and solving problems to ensure timely completion of the project.





