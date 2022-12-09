HCMC strengthens cooperation with foreign partners in health, education fields

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc (R) receives Mayor of Gold Coast city in Australia’s Queensland State, Tom Tate on December 8.

Speaking at the reception, Mr. Tom Tate said that the visit aims to seek cooperation opportunities between the two cities in areas of mutual interest, including tourism, education and culture, especially wastewater treatment and turning Waste into Energy.



Vice Chairman of the city Duong Anh Duc emphasized tourism development is the main mission of HCMC in the coming time. The opening of direct flights connecting the southern economic hub and Australian localities will contribute to promoting tourism of the two sides.

HCMC gives priority to the development of high-quality human resources. Therefore, the city wants to strengthen cooperation with countries with the leading education systems in the world, including Australia , he noted.

He also suggested the Mayor of Gold Coast city bridge enterprises from the city as well as from Australia and investment opportunities in HCMC.



On the same day, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc hosted a reception for Chairman of the International University of Health and Welfare (IUHW), President of Sanno Health Group, Takagi Kuninori.





He applauded the construction project of a 100 high-quality-bed healthcare center in the city of the Sanno Health Group and hoped the Sanno group will support HCMC in training human resources for health.

By Van Do – Translated by Kim Khanh