HCMC residents prepare to live with Covid-19 under new-normal state

A corner of HCMC (Photo: SGGP)
The two-weekend days working sessions focused on outstanding results in the Covid-19 fight in Cu Chi District and District 7 from August 15 up to now as well as key solutions for Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control.
Ho Chi Minh City is striving to control the Covid-19 pandemic before September 15 following Resolution No.86 of the Government. Cu Chi and District 7 are the first two localities of the city basically putting Covid-19 under control.
The city Party Chief highly appreciated the efforts of the two localities in the passing time and required the Municipal Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control to select Cu Chi and District 7 to pilot the new normal state for HCMC after September 15.
Throughout the working sessions, Mr. Nen also sent meaningful messages and described a suggestive scenario depicting the strategy of lifting lockdown, reopening economic activities and living with the Covid-19 pandemic for the new period.
A view of HCMC (Photo: SGGP)
Preparedness of key solutions for economic recovery
Secretary of the Cu Chi District Party Committee Nguyen Quyet Thang said that Cu Chi district will develop a scenario for new normal to safely live with Covid-19 and bring people and the economy back in compliance with the full vaccination of its local people aged over 18 years.
Meanwhile, Chairman of the District 7 People’s Committee Hoang Minh Tuan Anh informed that the district is planning economic recovery, stabilization and socio-economic development in the new-normal period. The locality sets a target of step-by-step reopening business activities and prioritizing essential businesses.
The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has established a steering committee for developing plans for Covid-19 prevention and control and economic recovery in Ho Chi Minh City in two phases of from September 15 to December 31 and 2022 and the following years.
Some photos at the working sessions between Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and leaders of Cu Chi District and District 7
Cu Chi District and District 7 are the two HCMC’s localities achieving some criteria on the plan for pandemic control before September 15.
The HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control has established seven working teams to prepare for reviewing the pandemic control results in each locality in accordance with the Ministry of Health's criteria.
The Covid-19 prevention and control achievements of Cu Chi District and District 7 are the basis for Ho Chi Minh City to supplement the necessary conditions which would contribute to the research and strategies change to respond to the pandemic in the upcoming time.
The city Party Chief required the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control to select Cu Chi District and District 7 as two new-normal places to prepare for the new-normal scenario in the city after September 15.
The city Party Chief required Cu Chi District and District 7 to strictly follow the Prime Minister’s Directive No.16, perform SARS-CoV-2 sample test as regulated, manage Covid-19 patients and accelerate the vaccination process.
Mr. Nguyen Van Nen stressed that HCMC will ensure the vaccine coverage for all residents in Cu Chi District and District 7.
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen suggested the two localities concentrate on wide propaganda for local residents to step-by-step live with the pandemic.
Mr. Nguyen Van Nen expected that local residents would be getting used to life with Covid-19 along with strictly following 5K message and 2K message comprising fresh and healthy environment.
The city Party Chief noticed that the two localities should pay attention to social welfare for every local resident.
Mr. Nen stated one of the key tasks of the city is to prepare the scenario for living with Covid-19
Cu Chi District and District 7 need to prepare the appropriate scenario to reopen economic and essential services, strengthen information technology application in the new normal management to implement the dual target of protecting people’s health and boosting economic growth.
After three months of the Covid-19 fight, HCMC needs to step-by-step reopen