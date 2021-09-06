HCMC residents prepare to live with Covid-19 under new-normal state

Preparedness of key solutions for economic recovery Secretary of the Cu Chi District Party Committee Nguyen Quyet Thang said that Cu Chi district will develop a scenario for new normal to safely live with Covid-19 and bring people and the economy back in compliance with the full vaccination of its local people aged over 18 years. Meanwhile, Chairman of the District 7 People’s Committee Hoang Minh Tuan Anh informed that the district is planning economic recovery, stabilization and socio-economic development in the new-normal period. The locality sets a target of step-by-step reopening business activities and prioritizing essential businesses. The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has established a steering committee for developing plans for Covid-19 prevention and control and economic recovery in Ho Chi Minh City in two phases of from September 15 to December 31 and 2022 and the following years.

Cu Chi District and District 7 are the two HCMC’s localities achieving some criteria on the plan for pandemic control before September 15.

The HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control has established seven working teams to prepare for reviewing the pandemic control results in each locality in accordance with the Ministry of Health's criteria.

The Covid-19 prevention and control achievements of Cu Chi District and District 7 are the basis for Ho Chi Minh City to supplement the necessary conditions which would contribute to the research and strategies change to respond to the pandemic in the upcoming time.

The city Party Chief required the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control to select Cu Chi District and District 7 as two new-normal places to prepare for the new-normal scenario in the city after September 15.

The city Party Chief required Cu Chi District and District 7 to strictly follow the Prime Minister’s Directive No.16, perform SARS-CoV-2 sample test as regulated, manage Covid-19 patients and accelerate the vaccination process.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen stressed that HCMC will ensure the vaccine coverage for all residents in Cu Chi District and District 7.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen suggested the two localities concentrate on wide propaganda for local residents to step-by-step live with the pandemic.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen expected that local residents would be getting used to life with Covid-19 along with strictly following 5K message and 2K message comprising fresh and healthy environment.

The city Party Chief noticed that the two localities should pay attention to social welfare for every local resident.

Mr. Nen stated one of the key tasks of the city is to prepare the scenario for living with Covid-19

Cu Chi District and District 7 need to prepare the appropriate scenario to reopen economic and essential services, strengthen information technology application in the new normal management to implement the dual target of protecting people’s health and boosting economic growth.

