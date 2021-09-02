Prime Minister congratulates HCMC's Cu Chi on successful control of Covid-19

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Le transferred the Prime Minister’s congratulation at today’s preliminary meeting of the launch of quickly tracking and control of the Covid-19 epidemic from August 15 to 31 and future tasks for maintaining infection control in the community and keeping green zone from September 1 to September 15.

Keeping an eye on the pandemic development, the Prime Minister highly appreciated the efforts and responsibilities of the Party Committee, Government and inhabitants in Cu Chi District in the battle against the Covid-19 epidemic.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also directed Cu Chi district to continue to strengthen testing to detect and track infected people to minimize severe cases and deaths. At the same time, the district must speed up vaccination to achieve herd immunity.

Ms. Le speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP) Along with that, Cu Chi district needs to continue to hand support packages to residents. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh believed that Cu Chi district will be a safe green area for Cu Chi and Ho Chi Minh City soon, according to Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le.

Speaking at the preliminary meeting, Chairwoman Le acknowledged Cu Chi administration’s relentless efforts in fighting the pandemic to have more green zones. Many solutions have been implemented synchronously and drastically to expand green zones and eliminate red zones.

She praised Cu Chi District for controlling the Covid-19 epidemic, turning high-risk communes into green zones. The district has 20 communes considered green zones. She highly appreciated Cu Chi District for building a social security map to update the situation in each residential quarter which has helped the local government give timely assistance to inhabitants in remote areas.

Cu Chi District has finished the first phase of tracing, controlling the disease, and expanding green zones. Now, it started the second phase from September 1 to 15 including controlling infection in the community and taking care of social welfare beneficiaries.







Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le gives gifts to those participating in the Covid-19 battle (Photo: SGGP) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le asked Cu Chi District to continue to strictly implement social distancing according to Directive 16 with the motto "each commune, town, each agency, factory, and enterprise is a fortress against the epidemic".

She emphasized Cu Chi District must beef up vaccination with the vaccine coverage rate of 100 percent of people above 18 years old who receive the first vaccine jab from now to September 15. Moreover, the district must strive to achieve a vaccine coverage rate of 70 percent of people who receive the second vaccine jabs until September 30. Especially, the District ought to make a list of children under 18 years of age for vaccination.

Regarding testing, Chairwoman Le said that Cu Chi District should continue test focusing on instructing people to self-test at home to separate infection cases from the community.

Last but not least, Cu Chi District should prepare enough medicine bags and home care for infected patients. Isolation areas and temporary isolation facilities in communes need to have enough medicine and oxygen tankers for all patients.

Vice Chairwoman of the Cu Chi District People's Committee Nguyen Thi Hang said that from August 15 to August 31, the district has recorded 2,327 cases of Covid-19 who were transferred to isolation facilities in communes for timely treatment.

As of August 31, the vaccination rate for people aged 18 years reached more than 93 percent.

Regarding financial support for people affected by the Covid-19 epidemic, Cu Chi administration has so far paid VND162 billion to assist more than 117,000 people. Over 96,000 disadvantaged households are in need of support and the district has distributed 57,600 necessities and 399 tons of rice from the national reserve to poor people.

Cu Chi District asked Ho Chi Minh City to allocate additional vaccines so that the district can continue inoculation to achieve herd immunity and protect green zones.

Ms. Le said that on the occasion of the country’s 76th anniversary of National Day (September 2), the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee decided to give gifts worth VND50 million (US$2,192), VND5 million to each commune and residential quarter. Moreover, each staff in local administrations in each commune was given VND1 million as encouragement.

By Manh Hoa - Translated by Uyen Phuong