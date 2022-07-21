HCMC Party Chief visits war veterans, Vietnamese Heroic Mother in District 5

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen visits "Hero of the People's Armed Forces" Nguyen Van Duc.

The delegation paid visits to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Vo Thi Tuoi, "Hero of the People's Armed Forces" Nguyen Van Duc and war invalid Vo Van Chuc.



The city’s Party Chief expressed deep gratitude and sent wishes of good health and longevity to war veterans and Vietnamese Heroic Mother who made a great contribution to national liberation and reunification.

"Hero of the People's Armed Forces" Nguyen Van Duc, 81, and war veterans have mobilized VND60-70 billion (US$2.6-US$3 million) to build 100 charity houses, 38 concrete bridges in rural areas, provided free health check and medicines for 7,000 needy people and relatives of war veterans of the “No Number Naval Ships” over the past years.

He has collected VND4 billion (US$172,000) for charity activities, including a next trip to offer 200 gifts to children of war veterans of the “No Number Naval Ships”.

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen asked the local authority to continue to support Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and people credited with revolutionary service in the district.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh