HCMC’s officials visit wounded soldiers in Northern provinces

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu and officials of the city visited and offered gifts to wounded soldiers undergoing treatment at Nghe An Province’s Treatment and Nursing Center for Wounded Soldiers .

Visiting the wounded soldiers in Nghe An, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu emphasized that the War Invalids and Martyrs Day is an occasion for the whole country to pay tribute to Vietnamese heroic mothers, families of martyrs and wounded soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the independence and freedom of the nation.



Many delegations of HCMC’s officials have paid visits to war veterans and families of martyrs and wounded soldiers in provinces and cities throughout the country on the 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day this year.



Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu speaks at the event.

On behalf of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee expressed his thanks to the entire staff of Nghe An Province’s Treatment and Nursing Center for Wounded Soldiers, and extended deep gratitude and wished good health to wounded soldiers and families of fallen soldiers who made a great contribution to national liberation and national reunification.



Built in 1974, Nghe An Province’s Treatment and Nursing Center for Wounded Soldiers is currently home to 60 severe wounded soldiers of Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces and has discharged hundreds of disabled soldiers over the past 50 years, said Director of the center Pham Thanh Tru.



Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu (C) sends his best wishes to wounded soldiers. Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu offered gifts to wounded soldiers and families of fallen soldiers.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu (R) hands ofer a present to a martyr's wife.



By Duy Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh