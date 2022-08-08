HCMC marks 61st Vietnam AO/Dioxin disaster day

At the ceremony.

Major General Tran Ngoc Tho, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Association of Agent Orange/Dioxin Victims said that the unit has a total of 5,790 members. From the beginning of the year up to now, the association has given financial support, allowances, scholarships, wheelchairs and gifts on the holidays; supports for medical examination and treatment, orthopedic surgery, and so on to 10,300 turns of dioxin victims.

Former Vice State President Truong My Hoa (R) attends the ceremony.



On this occasion, the Central Committee of the HCMC Association of Agent Orange/Dioxin Victims offered the order of merit to 21 individuals in the city for their great contributions to caring for and helping dioxin victims in Vietnam; and awarded scholarships worth VND235 million (US$ 10,046) to families of AO victims with difficult circumstances in districts and Thu Duc city.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong