  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC marks 61st Vietnam AO/Dioxin disaster day

SGGP
Ho Chi Minh City Association of Agent Orange (AO)/Dioxin Victims this morning held a ceremony to mark the 61st anniversary of the Agent Orange/Dioxin disaster day in Vietnam (August 10, 1961-2022) and give the order of merit for dioxin victims in the city. 
HCMC marks 61st Vietnam AO/Dioxin disaster day ảnh 1 At the ceremony.
Major General Tran Ngoc Tho, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Association of Agent Orange/Dioxin Victims said that the unit has a total of 5,790 members. From the beginning of the year up to now, the association has given financial support, allowances, scholarships, wheelchairs and gifts on the holidays; supports for medical examination and treatment, orthopedic surgery, and so on to 10,300 turns of dioxin victims. 
HCMC marks 61st Vietnam AO/Dioxin disaster day ảnh 2 Former Vice State President Truong My Hoa (R) attends the ceremony.
On this occasion, the Central Committee of the HCMC Association of Agent Orange/Dioxin Victims offered the order of merit to 21 individuals in the city for their great contributions to caring for and helping dioxin victims in Vietnam; and awarded scholarships worth VND235 million (US$ 10,046) to families of AO victims with difficult circumstances in districts and Thu Duc city.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more