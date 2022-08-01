Over 5,000 people walk for AO victims in HCMC (Photo: VNA)

The program was jointly organized by the Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (VAVA)’s chapter in HCMC, the Vietnam Television and the Vietnam Communications Development JSC, on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of the dioxin disaster in Vietnam (August 10).

Addressing the event, Major General Tran Ngoc Tho, Chairman of VAVA’s chapter in HCMC, highlighted the significance of the program which has been held for 14 years, saying it has contributed to the call for contributions of domestic and international organizations to easing pains of AO/dioxin victims and supporting them in stabilizing their lives.

He said so far this year, the association has mobilized VND9.6 billion (over US$411,311) for supporting 10,300 AO/dioxin victims in the locality.

The association will build a village worth about VND100 billion (over US$4.28 million) in Hoc Mon district in this year in order to give care, provide treatment and vocational training for AO victims, he said.

On the occasion, the organizers presented gifts to families of AO victims, and provided financial support and wheelchairs for AO victims with difficult circumstances.

Vietnamplus