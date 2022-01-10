HCMC expands needy people support on Tet holiday

Illustrative photo
Accordingly, the department proposed the Municipal People’s Committee to visit and give Tet gifts worth VND3 million (US$133) each to 252 families of officials, civil servants, frontline forces and individuals who died of the Covid-19 while participating in the Covid-19 pandemic fight.In addition, the city was proposed to spend VND164 million on visiting and presenting Tet gifts to 82 officials, civil servants, frontline forces and individuals who have participated in the Covid-19 fight and those whose relatives or parents died due to the disease.
The Department of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs in Ho Chi Minh City also made a proposal of sending delegations to visit 310 medical stations along with 2,222 medical workers and 392 mobile medical stations with 1,437 staff, assistants.
HCMC planned to offer Tet gifts to five typical private medical facilities, 82 public health ones, 30 field hospitals for Covid-19 patient treatment, over 2,000 hamlets and villages, ten enterprises and two outstanding religious establishments having contributions to the Covid-19 prevention and control work in the city.
The delegations are expected to visit and give Tet gift bags to policy families, those people who are under social protection, the disabled people, the elderly aged over 80 years, poor and near-poor households, over 26,3000 needy households affected by the Covid-19.