City leaders to visit families of civil servants who died from Covid-19 on Tet

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue presents gifts to encourage medical staff. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Ly)
Besides, the city leaders will visit 553 officials, civil servants, frontline forces whose relatives or parents have died from the fourth pandemic wave.Ho Chi Minh City has 247 officials, civil servants and workers who died of the Covid-19 as they participated in the Covid-19 fight in the city. The Municipal Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs proposed VND2 million (nearly US$88) for each.
Of which, leaders of Ho Chi Minh City will pay visits to 85 cases, leaders of districts and Thu Duc City will visit the rest.
On the Tet holiday, HCMC will send delegations to visit 390 mobile medical centers along with 1,416 medical workers and assistants, ten outstanding enterprises who had great contributions to the pandemic fight in the city.
HCMC will spend over VND5.3 billion (US$232,549) for the above activities.
Earlier, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs had submitted the Municipal People’s Committee the plan of organizing support activities for needy people on Tet holiday with a total cost of over VND871 billion (US$38.3 million).
The city is expected to offer a financial gift worth VND1.25 million (nearly US$55) each for 45,000 poor and near-poor households affected by Covid-19; a financial support worth VND1.15 million (US$50.5) each for nearly 155,000 beneficiaries under the social assistance policies, disabled people, adults aged over 80 years.
