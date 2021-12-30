City leaders to visit families of civil servants who died from Covid-19 on Tet

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue presents gifts to encourage medical staff. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Ly)



Besides, the city leaders will visit 553 officials, civil servants, frontline forces whose relatives or parents have died from the fourth pandemic wave.

Ho Chi Minh City has 247 officials, civil servants and workers who died of the Covid-19 as they participated in the Covid-19 fight in the city. The Municipal Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs proposed VND2 million (nearly US$88) for each.Of which, leaders of Ho Chi Minh City will pay visits to 85 cases, leaders of districts and Thu Duc City will visit the rest.On the Tet holiday, HCMC will send delegations to visit 390 mobile medical centers along with 1,416 medical workers and assistants, ten outstanding enterprises who had great contributions to the pandemic fight in the city.