HCMC proposes to spend US$38.3 mln to support people on upcoming Tet holiday

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Le Hoa Binh visits and offers gift to an old person on Lunar New Year 2021.

Regarding poor and near-poor households affected by Covid-19, the city is expected to prepare 45,000 gift bags with an amount of VND1.25 million (US$55) for each one. In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs will give a financial support with VND1.15 million (US$50.6) for each person who is under social protection, people with disabilities and the elderly aged over 80 years.



During Tet holiday, 39 delegations of the Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will respectively visit and offer their health wishes to revolutionary veterans, heroic Vietnamese mothers, intellectuals, poor households, poor ethnic minorities and children orphaned due to Covid-19. Particularly, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs proposed to offer each gift worth VND3.1 million (US$136) to 451 elderly revolutionaries, intellectuals, heroic Vietnamese mothers, wounded soldiers, people who had ever participated in the resistance war seriously infected with toxic chemicals.As for wounded soldiers, heroes of the People's Armed Force, Labor Heroes and families of two or more martyrs, HCMC will present 1,131 gifts with an amount of VND1.7 million (US$75) for each gift.In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs will give a financial support with VND1.15 million (US$50.6) for each person who is under social protection, people with disabilities and the elderly aged over 80 years.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Mr. Le Minh Tan yesterday submitted the above-mentioned reports to the Municipal People's Committee related to the plan of organizing care activities and supporting people on the upcoming Tet holiday.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong