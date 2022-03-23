  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC enhances care for needy women, children affected by Covid-19

The Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union (HCWU) and Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) yesterday signed an agreement to collaborate and implement activities, especially those taking care of children with difficult circumstances whose parents are employees affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. 
The agencies will cooperatively promote propaganda and development of Ho Chi Minh cultural spaces at each division as well as introduce the activities of the HCYU, the HCWU and the Vietnam Youth Federation in Ho Chi Minh City, introduce outstanding young people, especially females, thereby arousing patriotism, national pride and traditions of Vietnamese women. 
The two units will launch programs to support and guide careers for those people who are members of the above-mentioned units, trade unionists and women starting their businesses, and carry out activities to protect, take care of and educate children, especially children with extremely difficult circumstances whose parents are workers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides, there will be activities to propagandize children's rights, oppose violations from violence, exploitation and abuse of child labor.

