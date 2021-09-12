HCMC gives monthly allowance to orphans whose parents die of Covid-19

A child is being treated in a hospital

He added that the number of children whose parents died of Covid-19 has currently risen to 252 including 7 orphans both parents succumbed to Covid-19 and 245 orphans whose one parent died of the disease.

Children will be eligible for allowance till they are 16. After 16 years old, if children continue pursuit of education in colleges, they will be eligible for social benefits till 22 years old. Additionally, they will be granted medical insurance cards.

The Director said as per the Children Law and the government’s decrees 56/2017 and 20/2021, orphans whose both parents died of Covid-19 will be raised by aunts, uncles, adoptive parents, or social charity shelters.

Mr. Tan revealed according to the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City’s proposal, the municipal People's Committee has approved to exempt students from tuition fees for the first semester of the 2021-2022 school year. The exemtpion is applied for students in public and non-public high schools in the city except for foreign-invested educational institutions.

Currently, more than 3,000 children infected with Covid-19 are being treated in the southern metropolis, Mr. Tan said. Regarding support for children with Covid-19, the city authorities will provide meals for people undergoing treatment and concentrated isolation including children with VND80,000 a person daily, according to the city People's Council’s decree 09.

Meanwhile, according to the Government’s Resolution No. 68 and the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 23, the city People's Committee issued Official Letter No. 2512 dated July 28 on the implementation of a number of policies to support employees and employers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to free meals, a child will receive a sum of VND1 million.

Covid-19 infected children from low-income families will receive rice, noodle and dairy products after being discharged from hospitals. Children from poor or near-poor households, orphans of both parents, children of one diseased parent living with their live parent who is unable to work, and children with disabilities are exempt from other charges.

Fatherland front committees, associations, unions, women's union, youth union have also offered many scholarship programs including the Nguyen Huu Tho and Nguyen Thi Scholarship Funds, Minh Khai, Young Talent to support disadvantaged children to overcome difficulties to continue pursuit of education, Mr. Le Minh Tan said.

Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung has also just issued Decision No. 1013 on supporting children of pregnant women infected with Covid-19 born from April 27 and December 31. Each is eligible for an allowance of VND1 million.

At the same time, orphans of diseased parents and disadvantaged children of one Covid-19 infected parent between April 27 and December 31 will be given VND2 million each. The National Fund For Vietnamese Children will cover all these allowances.

By Manh Hoa - Translated by Uyen Phuong