HCMC: Channels connecting residents and authorities expanded amid pandemic

The talk show ,“Questioning and answering between people and HCMC’s government”



The daily talk show reflecting concerned issues relating to social security, delivery of food bags and relief packages to needy people in the city is co-organized by the Department of Information and Communications and the Ministry of Information and Communications at 8 pm everyday.

Many residents’ problems have been solved and many people have received Covid-19 aid packages timely.

According to Director of the Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang, the program got more than 3,000 suggestions for help on August 24. Residents’ reflections with detailed addresses have been transferred to competent departments for resolving.

Several channels reflecting people's concerned issues have been opened during the social distancing period. (Photo: SGGP)

Another popular channel connecting residents and the municipal authorities is the Information Portal 1022 with the participation of 86 functional units and 625 participants. The Covid-19 support hotline 1022 has daily received 2,000-3,000 calls. It was reported that there was a sharp increase up to 20,000 calls a day during the social distancing period, said Deputy Head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai.

People can also use social media sites and platforms, including email, website, mobile apps, Facebook and Zalo to connect with the Information Portal 1022 from August 28, Hai said.

The HCMC chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front has also opened the SOS program to receive citizens’ questions about support packages.

On the other hand, Thu Duc City , districts across the city and their wards, communes and towns also publicize hotlines and phone numbers of local leaders and create apps for local residents to contact for assistance.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh