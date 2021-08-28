HCMC has yet to issue Covid-19 vaccination plan for people 12-17 years old

Deputy head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)



Regading to the plans for the 2020-2021 academic year , head of the Office of the HCMC Department of Education and Training Nguyen Thanh Trung said that textbooks have already been prepared. Of these, 70 percent of primary school textbooks have been transported to schools.

The department has also proposed the HCMC People’s Committee to add school books to the list of essential goods in the beginning of the new academic year to create advantage for granting travel document and the supply of books to students.

Besides, the municipal Department of Education and Training has cooperated with publishing houses to deploy free online textbooks in case of students' textbook purchase delay, he added.

In order to resolve the problem of the support of food shopping , the Department of Industry and Trade of HCMC has publicized phone numbers of districts’ units in charge of the areas for local residents to contact for assistance, said deputy director of the department Nguyen Nguyen Phuong.

Deputy head of the Central Propaganda and Education Commission Le Hai Binh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding to the problem that many people could not connect with the Covid-19 support hotlines 1022 , Deputy Director of the Information and Comunications of HCMC Le Quoc Cuong said that they have been overload with calls.

The zero branch of the Information Portal 1022 received 47,000 calls reflecting Covid-19 situation and transferred them to the functional agencies from May 28 to August 25.

The lines of the branch No.1 of the HCMC People’s Council got 335 opinions from July 16 – August 25 while the lines of branch No.2 receiving information of the munical Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the People’s Committees and functional departments at all levels received more than 179,000 requests.

Doctors and specialists provided over 26,200 calls for healthcare consultancy via the lines of the branch No.3 from July 23 – August 25 while volunteers accepted 65,225 calls for support on the lines of the branch No.4 from August 6-25.

People can aslo use social media sites and platforms, including email, website, mobile apps, facebook and zalo to connect with the Information Portal 1022, he said.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the Department of Information and Communications, Tu Luong suggested people consider the accuracy of the information on social media and the impact it may have before sharing.

The department and relevant authorities have imposed many administrative fines for spreading fake news and rumors on social media, especially false news against the government and untrue information about Covid-19 pandemic, he stressed.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh