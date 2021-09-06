Enterprises timely take care of laborers with Covid-19

According to the HCMC Labor Confederation, nearly 12,230 laborers had been infected with Covid-19 by August 30. Of which, there are 5,870 women with 280 cases of pregnancy and raising children under six years old. To encourage them to overcome the difficult period, trade unions at all levels support VND3 million for each person.



Up to now, trade unions at all levels have spent more than VND13 billion to support laborers with Covid-19. The unions also assist VND5 million per case of death due to Covid-19.



Children under the ages of 16 who are children of laborers with Covid-19 will be supported VND500,000 each, and VND1 million for cases of terminal illness who are F0s or F1s.