District 5 opens one more field market serving people in Covid-19 free area

According to Head of the Management Board of An Dong Trade and Service Center Dinh Ho Duy Ngoc, each trader and visitor this time have to strictly conduct pandemic prevention and control measures similar to the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control requirements applied for the first field market . Especially all traders must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and keep the safe distance.

All purchasers have to follow the requirements of getting the vaccination, 5K regulations, having their temperatures taken.



The field market is expected to receive around 400 visitors every day from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Some photos were captured at the field market in District 5's Ward 10 this morning:







By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong