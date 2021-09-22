HCMC: District 5 people directly shop for food at field market

The field market located at the intersection on Tran Binh Trong and Nguyen Trai streets in Ward 3, District 5.

The pilot market located at the intersection on Tran Binh Trong and Nguyen Trai streets in Ward 3 includes ten display stalls and operates from 9 am to 12:30 pm under strict social distancing measures.



Customers can choose and buy goods directly as well as drastically comply with the health ministry’s 5K message.

Ms. Pham Hong Hanh, a resident living on Nguyen Trai Street in Ward 3 said that for long time she had not directly shopped for fresh food at the market. She early prepared a menu of her family’s favorite dishes for the shopping at this special market.



Secretary of the Party Committee of District 5 Nguyen Manh Cuong asks sellers to strictly comply with prevention and control measures of Covid-19. (Photo: SGGP)

The field market was first organized in July at the District 5’s Cultural Center which was selected as a gathering place of commodities. The district also organized mobile selling sites in the “Green zones” where are not affected by the pandemic once a week.



The field market or mobile selling site will be continuously hosted in Ward 3 when residents have been fully vaccinated at Hoa Binh and An Dong markets in coming time.

A stall of fresh aquatic products

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh