Delegation of City People’s Council visits staff of Vietnamese Embassy in RoK

The delegation poses for a photo with the staff of the Vietnamese Ambassy in RoK

At the working session, Chairwoman of the City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le and Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Nguyen Vu Tung extended much time to exchange information about the cooperation relationship between Vietnam and South Korea, the current circumstances of the Vietnamese who are living, studying and working in the country.

Chairwoman of the City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le offers a gift to Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Nguyen Vu Tung.



Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le sincerely thanked the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in South Korea for their efforts in giving policy and mechanism initiatives to Vietnam including Ho Chi Minh City to sign cooperation agreements with RoK.

Additionally, the city leader shared about fruitful relations between HCMC and some cities in South Korea; and she affirmed that the Vietnamese Embassy has contributed to the achievement. mart city and high-tech agriculture are current urgent concerns of both Ho Chi Minh City and some cities in South Korea . Therefore, Ms. Le hoped that the Vietnamese Embassy in South Korea would strengthen its connectivity role as well as create more friendly cooperation relations in all fields.Ho Chi Minh City will pay attention to promoting the effective cooperation with the provinces and cities of South Korea that have their representative offices in HCMC; thereby, creating new cooperation relations about investment and trade, people-to-people exchange, culture and society between HCMC and provinces and cities of RoK.At the meeting, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Vu Tung reported that around 210,000 Vietnamese people are living in South Korea. The Vietnamese Embassy in RoK always strives to connect and deepen the relationship between the two countries, including Ho Chi Minh City and RoK localities, and actively takes measures to protect Vietnamese citizens in the country.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong