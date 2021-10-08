City residents safely, flexibly adapt to new normalcy situation

HCMC residents safely, flexibly adapt to new normalcy situation



From October 1 to October 3, 5,279 enterprises resumed their operations and the figure reached 9,200 by October 6.



As for business activities at export processing and industrial zones in advance of October 1, only 70,000 out of 288,000 employees worked, accounting for 24 percent and the number of enterprises operating was 746 out of 1,412, reaching nearly 50 percent.After three days of loosening the social distancing restrictions, nearly 135,000 out of 288,000 employees and workers registered to come back to their jobs, accounting for 46 percent; the number of operating enterprises increased from 53 percent to 60 percent. By October 6, 164,000 employees and workers returned to their factories and enterprises, accounting for nearly 57 percent and the number of companies resuming their businesses reached 69 percent.The Saigon High-tech Park recorded 27,300 workers returning to their companies accounting for nearly 55 percent. Meanwhile, 88 out of 188 enterprises are re-operating in the park, reaching 74 percent.With the high demand of working forces from enterprises, the city is calling for laborers to continue their jobs instead of returning to their hometowns.According to Deputy Director of the Municipal Department of Transport Bui Hoa An, the agency has received over 9,000 registered letters from residents to bring their children and relatives back to the city. By the afternoon of October 6, the unit has piloted the app via its website for people to register as regulated.