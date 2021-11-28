City marks 91st anniversary of Party’s Commission for Mass Mobilization

HCMC's leaders congratulate exemplary models in mass mobilization movement.

Attending at the event were Chief of Office of the Vietnam Communist Party’s Commission for Mass Mobilization in HCMC Vu Anh Tuan; Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le; Vice secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai; Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau; Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep.

Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep speaks at the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai reviewed the glorious tradition and achievements of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization during 40 years, especially carrying out many social welfare works and mobilizing community to join hands with the municipal government to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic.

He hoped that the municipal Mass Mobilization sector will continuously gain more important contributions to the building and development of the city.

On this occasion, the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization honorably received Certificate of Merit from the Prime Minister and Traditional Flag from the People's Committee of the city.

The PCC’s Commission for Mass Mobilization presented “For the cause of Mass Mobilization” medal to 60 exemplary models in mass mobilization movement. The People’s Committee of HCMC honored 198 individuals and organizations in mass mobilization movement.

Vice secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (L) and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC, To Thi Bich Chau (R) congratulate exemplary models in mass mobilization movement. Vice secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (L) honors awardees. Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council, Nguyen Thi Le hands over the Traditional Flag from the People's Committee of the city to the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization. Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council, Nguyen Thi Le hands over the Certificate of Merit from the Prime Minister to the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization.



By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh