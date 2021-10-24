  1. Ho Chi Minh City

City leaders attend respect-paying ceremony for Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC led by Politburo member, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen paid homage to Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) in Quang Duc Buddhist Monastery, District 3, HCMC this morning. 
City leaders attend respect-paying ceremony for Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue ảnh 1 Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen at the ceremony
The delegation included Nguyen Huu Hiep, Head of the HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization; Nguyen Van Luu, Deputy Head of HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization; Vu Manh Hai, Head of Committee for Ethnicity and Region under the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC; Nguyen Van Luong, Deputy Head of the city's Committee for Religious Affairs.
At the ceremony, Venerable Thich Quang Thanh, Deputy Head of the Office 2 of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Central Committee reviewed the 105-year old and 85- year religious life of Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue. 

With his virtue, humility and simple-style life, Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue had left many precious lessons on the lifestyle of a Buddhist as well as great contributions to Dharma and the people, praised by the Party and State.
 
City leaders attend respect-paying ceremony for Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue ảnh 2 The city leaders and monks offer incenses to Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue.
In Hanoi, a ceremony to offer incenses, perform memorial service and a respect-paying ceremony to Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue took place at Vien Minh Pagoda in Quang Lang Commune, Phu Xuyen District. 
Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue passed away on October 21 at the age of 105 and he became a monk for 85 years.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong

