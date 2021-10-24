City leaders attend respect-paying ceremony for Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue

Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen at the ceremony
The delegation included Nguyen Huu Hiep, Head of the HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization; Nguyen Van Luu, Deputy Head of HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization; Vu Manh Hai, Head of Committee for Ethnicity and Region under the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC; Nguyen Van Luong, Deputy Head of the city's Committee for Religious Affairs.
At the ceremony, Venerable Thich Quang Thanh, Deputy Head of the Office 2 of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Central Committee reviewed the 105-year old and 85- year religious life of Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue.
With his virtue, humility and simple-style life, Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue had left many precious lessons on the lifestyle of a Buddhist as well as great contributions to Dharma and the people, praised by the Party and State.
The city leaders and monks offer incenses to Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue.
In Hanoi, a ceremony to offer incenses, perform memorial service and a respect-paying ceremony to Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue took place at Vien Minh Pagoda in Quang Lang Commune, Phu Xuyen District.Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue passed away on October 21 at the age of 105 and he became a monk for 85 years.