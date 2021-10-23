HCMC’s leaders visit memorial service for Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue

Vice Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (R) and city's leaders visit the memorial service for Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit was also attended by Head of the HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau.



Vice Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai praised great contribution of Thich Pho Tue in the cause of building and developing the country and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Buddhist Sangha of Vietnam, Buddhist dignitaries, monks and followers.

Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), passed away on October 21 at the age of 105. He is former Vice President of the VBS’s Executive Council, head of the executive board of the VBS chapter in former Ha Tay Province (now part of Hanoi), member of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and head of the Vien Minh (Rang) Pagoda in Quang Lang commune of Hanoi’s Phu Xuyen District.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai expresses his heartfelt condolences to the Buddhist Sangha of Vietnam, Buddhist dignitaries, monks and followers. \



By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh