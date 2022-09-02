City grants chip-based ID cards for residents during National Day holiday

Accordingly, from September 1 to September 4, the HCMC Department of Public Security will arrange more staff to perform their missions at working teams for issuing chip-based ID cards serving people in districts and Thu Duc City.
The issuance time will be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Ctizens from 14 years old and older who are residing permanently or temporarily in Ho Chi Minh City but have not been granted chip-based ID cards can now contact the closest police station to be guided and supported to perform the procedures of issuing chip-based ID cards.
