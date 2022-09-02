  1. Ho Chi Minh City

City grants chip-based ID cards for residents during National Day holiday

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security yesterday said that in order to accelerate the progress of granting chip-based ID cards for residents, the working teams in charge of granting ID cards in 21 districts and Thu Duc City still work ordinarily during the National Day (September 2) holiday.
Accordingly, from September 1 to September 4, the HCMC Department of Public Security will arrange more staff to perform their missions at working teams for issuing chip-based ID cards serving people in districts and Thu Duc City.
The issuance time will be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

Ctizens from 14 years old and older who are residing permanently or temporarily in Ho Chi Minh City but have not been granted chip-based ID cards can now contact the closest police station to be guided and supported to perform the procedures of issuing chip-based ID cards.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong

