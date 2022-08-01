Chip-based citizen ID card issuance procedure greatly simplified

Citizens coming to finish the citizen ID card registration procedure at District 3 Police Station

One morning at the end of this July, My Duyen from District 3 of HCMC visited the District 3 Police Station to register for a chip-based citizen ID card. She had been notified by her local policeman about applying for such a card after coming back to Vietnam 2 weeks ago, along with clear instruction on making an appointment for this task online via the National Public Service Portal or the e-Portal of the Public Security Ministry.

“Thanks to detailed instruction from the police here, it takes me less than 20 minutes to finish necessary steps like form filling, picture capturing, fingerprint taking for my ID card”, said Duyen satisfyingly.

Similarly, Nguyen Van Quang also from District 3 shared that after following instruction on the Facebook page of District 3 Police Station, he brought all necessary documents with him to finish the registration procedure quickly.

Major Bui Huu Nghia, Captain of the Social Order Management Team under District 3 Police Station said that to better serve citizens, his unit works in two shifts, from 7:00am to 22:00pm Monday through Sunday. The unit also has two mobile stations at two crowded wards to collect essential information for ID card issuance. His unit aims at issuing chip-based citizen ID cards to all residents in the district by September, which means considerable effort of the whole team.

Commented on the simplicity of this procedure, Nguyen Thi Nhu Y from Thu Duc City said that as she has to work all day, she can only spend the evening registering for her ID card. It takes her around 20 minutes for all steps, and 7 days to obtain one.

Tran Van Minh also from Thu Duc City shared that the local police have enthusiastically guided him and his relatives to complete each step from requesting an identity number to having the portrait images captured and fingerprints taken. About 10 days later, his family have received their ID cards at door from local police officers.

Obviously, to fulfill the goal of delivering as many chip-based citizen ID cards as possible by September, the police forces of all districts and Thu Duc City in HCMC have exploited all possible means, including social networks like Zalo, Facebook to deliver instruction or updated notices regarding the matter.

The local police force has also strived to collaborate with one another and share work to boost the performance so that all citizens feel at ease coming to finish the card issuance procedure and then can obtain their citizen ID card as soon as possible via their local policeman.

The Police Division for Administrative Management of Social Order (PC06) under the HCMC Department of Public Security informed that over 4.6 million chip-based citizen ID cards have been successfully created and delivered to their owners, and another 44,200 cards are on the way.

As to the cards that still cannot be delivered yet, PC06 said they belong to those being temporarily away from home, and thus the police cannot directly hand out the card.

The 3rd round of chip-based citizen ID card issuance in HCMC happens from July 15 to August 31, 2022.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Thanh Tam