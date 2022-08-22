Charity walk raises VND4.5 billion for the poor

A charity walk which held by the People’s Committee of Tan Phu District in Ho Chi Minh City on August 21 collected around VND4.5 billion (US$193,000) for the poor.

The event attracted more than 3,000 people, including State officials, employees, laborers, students and local residents in the district.



The walk aims to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

In 2021, the management board of the “For the poor” fund of Tan Phu District and 11 wards received over VND5.2 billion (US$223,000). The district repaired 17 houses and offered 635 Nguyen Huu Tho scholarships and 5,738 gifts to needy people with a total expense of more than VND5 billion (US$214,000).

By Tran Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh