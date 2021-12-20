HCMC receives nearly US$2.4 bln to support the poor on Tet holiday

Through the ceremony, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City received an amount of nearly VND56 billion (US$2.4 billion) from the support of two individuals and 20 units, enterprises.
Particularly, the Van Thinh Phat Group Supporting Foundation Corporation supported VND10 billion (US$436,000), Sai Gon Joint Stock Commercial Bank donated VND10 billion (US$436,000), Times Square Vietnam Investment Joint Stock Company contributed VND10 billion (US$436,000), Phu Nhuan Jewelry gave VND7.5 billion (US$327,000), Masterise Group supported VND5 billion (US$218,000), Khang Dien House Trading and Investment Joint Stock Company donated VND3 billion (US$131,000) and Dai Quang Minh Real Estate Investment Corporation donated VND2 billion (US$87,000).
In addition, Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) Ho Chi Minh City Branch supported VND2 billion (US$87,000), Hung Thinh Group donated VND2 billion(US$87,000), Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) gave VND2 billion(US$87,000), Nestle Vietnam donated VND1.2 billion (US$52,300), HCMC Labor Union with VND231 million (US$10,000), Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation supported VND200 million (US$8,700) and the Charity Fund of the Phu Nhuan Jewelry donated VND200 million (US48,700).
Executive Member of the HCMC Party’s Committee, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau and Member of HCMC Party’s Committee, Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc attended the ceremony.
Speaking at the ceremony, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau highly appreciated the precious and meaningful contribution of the individuals and collectives, enterprises to the Fund for the poor of the city. Ms. Chau said that those contributions would help HCMC have more sources to well implement social welfares, especially creating favorable conditions for people to enjoy a warm and sentimental Tet holiday.
Some photos are captured at the ceremony of receiving financial support this morning: