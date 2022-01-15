1,710 pregnant women affected by Covid-19 receive financial support

Chairwoman of the HCMC Women Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran (3rd, R) and Deputy Editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Ngoc Anh (L) hand over gifts to pregnant women.

The charity program is organized by the SGGP newspaper with the support of the HCMC Women's Union, the Midwifery Association of HCMC, Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ), the HCMC Association for Women Executives and Entrepreneurs (HAWEE), the Fund named after Vietnam People's Armed Forces Hero Phan Trong Binh.



Speaking at the conference reviewing the implementation of the “ Accompanying pregnant women ” program, Editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper Tang Huu Phong expressed his sincere thanks to individuals and organizations that contributed to the success of the program.

Deputy Editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Ngoc Anh speaks at the event.

Deputy Editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Ngoc Anh highlighted the great efforts of the HCMC Women's Union and its divisions at districts, and the HCMC Association of Midwives who joined hands with the program to pay visits and present gifts to the women.

Chairwoman of the HCMC Women Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran highly appreciated the cooperation between the program’s organizer in spending a lot of time to verify persons and their situations to immediately handed over assistances amid the epidemic peak in the city.

Ms. Cao Thi Ngoc Dung, Chairwoman of Board of Directors of PNJ honored the human significance of the program in helping disadvantaged pregnant women during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms. Phan Thi To Nhu, 40, who lost her husband due to Covid-19 when she was 34 week pregnant. Nhu so choked with emotion when she received a cash aid of VND3 million from the program, VND20 million and gifts from sponsors.

Editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper Tang Huu Phong speaks at the event.