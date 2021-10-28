1,000 pregnant women affected by Covid-19 receive financial support

Deputy editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper Pham Van Truong (2nd, L) presents a gift to a needy pregnant woman. (Photo: SGGP)

The program has handed over presents to 1,000 pregnant women since its launch on September 10. Around 700 those are waiting for assistance, said deputy editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper Pham Van Truong.



The SGGP newspaper expects to maintain the program and turn it into an annual charity activity to help more and more poor pregnant women , he added.

Ms. Phan Thi To Nhu, 40, who lost her husband to Covid-19 when she was 34 week pregnant. Nhu so choked with emotion when she received a cash aid of VND3 million from the program, VND20 million and gifts from sponsors.

Ms. Cao Thi Ngoc Dung, Chairwoman of Board of Directors of PNJ hoped the number of pregnant women recing support from program will reach more than 2,000 in coming time.

The longer the program will take, the larger impact it will create, Head of the Family Department of the HCMC Women's Union, Vo Thi Thanh Tam said.

The charity program is organized by the SGGP newspaper with the support of the HCMC Women's Union, the Midwifery Association of HCMC, Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ), the HCMC Association for Women Executives and Entrepreneurs (HAWEE), the Fund named after Vietnam People's Armed Forces Hero Phan Trong Binh.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh