12th, 13th trains of Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line dock at Khanh Hoi Port

All engineers and workers must highly concentrate on safely picking up two trains comprising three wagons for each to the port. At 10 a.m., two trains were lifted off the wharf respectively.
According to the HCMC Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR), the 12th and 13th trains will be respectively transported to Long Binh Depot in Thu Duc City by special vehicles at the midnight on March 11 and March 12 as planned.
After being lifted off and delivered to the Long Binh Depot, trains will be checked and connected with the signal system. After that, they will be put into pilot on 11 systems serving train operation at the depot before the commercial operation at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.
By March 11, MAUR in collaboration with relevant units transported 13 out of 17 imported trains from Japan to Ho Chi Minh City to serve for the Metro Line No.1.
Each train comprises three wagons with a capacity of 930 passengers and total length of 61.5 meters. The train can run with a speed limitation of 110 kilometers an hour for the overhead section and 80 kilometers per hour for the underground section.
According to the HCMC Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR), the 12th and 13th trains will be respectively transported to Long Binh Depot in Thu Duc City by special vehicles at the midnight on March 11 and March 12 as planned.
After being lifted off and delivered to the Long Binh Depot, trains will be checked and connected with the signal system. After that, they will be put into pilot on 11 systems serving train operation at the depot before the commercial operation at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.
By March 11, MAUR in collaboration with relevant units transported 13 out of 17 imported trains from Japan to Ho Chi Minh City to serve for the Metro Line No.1.
Each train comprises three wagons with a capacity of 930 passengers and total length of 61.5 meters. The train can run with a speed limitation of 110 kilometers an hour for the overhead section and 80 kilometers per hour for the underground section.
Some photos were captured at Khanh Hoi Port as soon as the 12th, 13th trains of Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line arrived Ho Chi Minh City from Japan.