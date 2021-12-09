  1. Health

Vietnam basically completes first Covid vaccine dose for adult

SGGP
Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen yesterday informed that since the Covid-19 pandemic out broke in the country, the vaccination rate of the first Covid-19 shot for over 18-year old people has reached around 97 percent and the proportion of people being vaccinated second doses has gained around 70 percent.
Vietnam basically completes first Covid vaccine dose for adult ảnh 1 Illustrative photo
The cities and provinces are focusing on the vaccination process for children and teenagers aged 12 to 17 years. Besides, the localities are striving to basically complete the vaccination for people getting their second doses in 2021 and re-vaccinate for adults in 2022 along with performing the Covid-19 vaccine injection for those who have not been fully vaccinated.
The country is consulting professional agencies and international experts to implement the vaccination for children aged five to 11.

On the same day, the country has run out of 130 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.


By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more