Vietnam basically completes first Covid vaccine dose for adult

Illustrative photo
The cities and provinces are focusing on the vaccination process for children and teenagers aged 12 to 17 years. Besides, the localities are striving to basically complete the vaccination for people getting their second doses in 2021 and re-vaccinate for adults in 2022 along with performing the Covid-19 vaccine injection for those who have not been fully vaccinated.The country is consulting professional agencies and international experts to implement the vaccination for children aged five to 11.
On the same day, the country has run out of 130 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.