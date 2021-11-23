25 localities carry out Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 12-17

The 25 provinces and cities are Ha Nam, Ninh Binh, Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Lao Cai, Dien Bien, Da Nang, Khanh Hoa, Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Dong Nai, Tien Giang, Long An, Tay Ninh, Soc Trang, An Giang, Vinh Long, Dong Thap, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Kien Giang, Ca Mau, Bac Lieu, Hau Giang and Hanoi.
According to the People’s Committee of Hanoi City’s plan, the city’s health sector will complete the vaccination process for high school students within two days after receiving the vaccine allocation. On this basis, the city will consider reopening high schools.
The capital city of Hanoi will carry out the Covid-19 vaccination for 791,921 children aged from 12 to 17 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.
This morning, the health sector of Hanoi performed the vaccination program for teenagers aged 15 to 17 years studying and living in the city.The Department of Health of Hanoi has allocated 304,104 Covid-19 vaccine doses for 30 districts to perform initial shot vaccination for teenagers from 15 to 17 years old from now throughout November 25.
According to the People’s Committee of Hanoi City’s plan, the city’s health sector will complete the vaccination process for high school students within two days after receiving the vaccine allocation. On this basis, the city will consider reopening high schools.
The capital city of Hanoi will carry out the Covid-19 vaccination for 791,921 children aged from 12 to 17 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.