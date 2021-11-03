A student gets a shot of vaccine during vacination

Ho Chi Minh City set up 203 vaccinations points including 141 schools, 53 community points, and nine hospitals in 20 districts and Thu Duc City on November 1. Particularly, Tan Binh and Phu Nhuan districts did not organize vaccine rollout on November 1.

Around 82,519 children, including 10,612 children from 16-17 years old, 71,907 children from 12-15 years old were getting the first dose of the vaccine . Nine students had mild reactions after injection and medical workers provided timely treatment; therefore, they are in stable condition now.

Some 49,204 children aged 12-15 across the city were being offered one dose of the Pfizer vaccine yesterday at 112 vaccinations points.

As per the plan of the city Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, the vaccine rollout will last five days and additional two days for the administration of vaccination to children who had missed the prior inoculation.

The city reported 99.48 percent of people aged over 18 with at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot while 79.59 percent of adults received two doses of the vaccine. Furthermore, 93.75 percent of people over 65 were getting two vaccine jabs and nearly 94 percent of people over 50 were inoculated with two vaccine jabs.

By Thanh An - Translated by Uyen Phuong