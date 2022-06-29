Signing for commitment to vaccination shows people’s responsibility

The Ministry of Health yesterday said that the country recorded 769 new Covid-19 infectious cases on June 28, increasing 132 cases over the previous day in 37 localities. The whole country had 9,505 recovered cases and three deaths related to the disease.Signing for commitment would show the higher role of residents in pandemic prevention and control in the new normalcy and under the appearance of new variants.
In addition, Deputy Head of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology Duong Thi Hong confirmed the importance of booster doses. During the passing time, the country had over 40 million Covid-19 doses for the third one and over 3.4 million doses for the fourth one which had been performed safely. People should get vaccinated for durable immune.