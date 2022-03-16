Vietnam learns from world’s experience in administration of fourth doses of coronavirus vaccine

The Ministry ought to report its recommendations to the Prime Minister.

The Government Office has just sent a document to convey Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s opinion on the Ministry of Health’s proposal for issuance of a decision approving the ‘Plan on using the Covid-19 vaccine in 2022’.

Accordingly, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked the Ministry of Health to focus on directing provinces and cities to speed up vaccination rollout for the third dose to people aged 18 years and older.

Moreover, the Ministry shouldn’t delay the purchase, organize injections for children from 5 to under 12 years old under the direction of the Prime Minister.

If there is a shortage of vaccines causing bad consequences, the Ministry will be held accountable before the Prime Minister and the government.

Previously, at the Resolution No. 25/NQ-CP of the regular Government meeting in February that the Government has just issued, the Government also requested to continue to implement more effectively the rapid vaccination campaign in the spring of this year 2022.

Localities with low vaccination rates must speed up, especially in localities that have not completed the second injection as set out goals. All cities and provinces must complete the third dose of injection for people 18 years of age and older in March 2022.

Chairpersons of provincial people's committees are responsible for the slow vaccination of vaccines in the locality.

As of March 12 afternoon, Vietnam had administered nearly 200 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, with most cities and provinces having substantially completed two primary doses for people aged 12 and above.

The Health Ministry has requested cities and provinces nationwide to continue screening people aged 12 and above to ensure no eligible people do not receive full vaccination.

The Ministry of Health announced 175,468 Covid-19 cases across Vietnam on Tuesday, along with 111,164 recoveries and 68 virus-related mortalities.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan