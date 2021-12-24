HCMC proposes to ramp up oxygen supplies for Covid-19 patient treatment

Amid the situation, the Municipal People's Committee yesterday released an official letter to propose the Prime Minister to consider and direct the Ministry of Industry and Trade to reduce industrial gas supplies for the steel production industry in the next three months, especially during the Tet holiday. This aims to ensure oxygen supplies for medical facilities in HCMC as well as in other provinces and cities, meeting prompt demand for Covid-19 patient treatment.



The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City informed that the current Covid-19 pandemic situation is complicated across the country, notably in Ho Chi Minh City and the neighboring provinces with Covid-19 surges so the demand of using medical oxygen at hospitals for Covid-19 patient treatment in HCMC also tends to increase.Otherwise, there are only five units having a capacity to supply around 150 tons of liquid oxygen a day for the city. The amount of medical oxygen accounts for a low proportion, probably triggering a high risk of medical oxygen shortage in the upcoming time. Over the past time, especially from the beginning of December, some hospitals in the city have faced difficulties in liquid oxygen supplies.

By Dinh Ly- Translated by Huyen Huong