HCMC: 3 pupils infected with Covid-19 on first day back to schools

The educational facilities coordinated with local medical agencies to handle the new infectious cases following the regulations. According to initial information, those people who had close contact with the infections had negative result for Covid-19 testing.

Standing Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Board for Propaganda and Education cum Deputy Head of the Steering Committee Pham Duc Hai



Mr. Pham Duc Hai informed that by 6:00 p.m. on February 13, HCMC recorded a total of 516,801 SARS- CoV-2 cases, including 515,892 in community and 909 imported cases. Currently, the city’s health sector is performing the treatment for 739 patients related to SARS-CoV-2, including 38 children under 16 years old, 73 severe patients with ventilators and 12 under extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (EMCO) intervention.

On Monday afternoon, the Steering Committee for Covid-19 prevention and control and economic recovery in Ho Chi Minh City held a press conference to provide the latest information on the pandemic situation in the city and concerning issues under the chair of Standing Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Board for Propaganda and Education cum Deputy Head of the Steering Committee Pham Duc Hai.Only on February 13, there were 90 hospitalized people, 86 recovered patients from SARS-CoV-2 and one death related to Covid-19.According to Head of the Ideological Politics Division under the Department of Education and Training in HCMC Trinh Duy Trong, all children aged three years to six years and the first to sixth graders were excited on the first day of returning to their schools. Particularly, 151,325 out of 238,262 children participated in face-to-face classes reaching 66.33 percent; over 94 percent of first to sixth-graders returning schools was reported. During this week, almost all preschools will not serve breakfast.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong