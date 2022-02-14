Pupils in HCMC safely return to schools

Deputy Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc talks with a pupil and a teacher on the first day of returning to school.
This early morning, the delegation arrived in Nguyen Dinh Chieu Primary School in Binh Thanh District and Be Ngoan Preschool in District 1.At the Nguyen Dinh Chieu Primary School, Deputy Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc highly appreciated the preparation work of the teachers and school staff in creating a safe learning environment for pupils.
Apart from a health room, the school administrators arranged one more room for medical isolation of suspected infectious cases of Covid-19.
According to Doctor Nguyen Huu Hung, Vice Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, the school need to record the absent pupils to find out the reason and promptly support their parents in monitoring and taking care of children' health.
Mr. Dang Duy Phuoc, the school's principal informed that 22 out of 2,607 pupils could not return to school because they have not come back to HCMC from their hometowns yet and some parents are still anxious to bring children back to the school.
The school's principal affirmed that the school would create all conditions to help those students to follow lessons like classmates.
Vice Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Duong Tri Dung informed that 95 percent of parents agreed to bring their children to primary schools through survey.
As for Be Ngoan Preschool, 165 out of 267 school pupils were registered to back to the school on the first day of resuming, reaching 66 percent.
Ms. Nguyen Thi My Phuong, the school's principal, said that the school only organizes daily boarding school schedule without breakfast this week. Besides, the schools asked all parents must perform a medical declaration via scanning QR code or filling the health declaration sheets at the school gate.
Deputy Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc said that HCMC desired to always create the best environment for all students to go to schools, ensure safety of children health as well as develop their academic skills of culture, behavior and communication.
Amid the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, close collaboration between schools and the children’s parents is very necessary in Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control as well as promptly dealing with situations ahead.
Through this survey visits at schools, the city leader expressed his pleasure at preparation of schools and proactively grasping process of the Covid-19 prevention and control and ensuring a safe learning environment for students.
Some photos are captured at Nguyen Dinh Chieu Primary School in Binh Thanh District and Be Ngoan Preschool in District 1 on the first day of resuming: