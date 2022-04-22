Around 93,562 children aged 5-12 get vaccinated against Covid-19 in HCMC

At the press conference Of which, there were 1,798 others put off getting the vaccine, said Deputy Chief of Office of the HCMC Health Department Le Thien Quynh Nhu at a press conference held by the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention And Control and Economic Recovery on April 21.

There have been no Covid deaths in recent days, showing the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccination that helps create community immunity and prevent the spread of the virus within the city, she added.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Department of the HCMC Party Committee cum Deputy Head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention And Control and Economic Recovery, Pham Duc Hai said that as of 6 pm on April 20, HCMC logged a total of 608,698 Covid-19. There were 544 patients designated for Covid-19 treatment, including 36 children under 16 years old. On April 20, there were 48 persons hospitalized with Covid-19, and 95 people were given the all-clear.

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh